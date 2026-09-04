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Home / Videos / Sukhbir has to resign as SAD chief for Panthic unity: Wadala

Sukhbir has to resign as SAD chief for Panthic unity: Wadala

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Tribune Video Desk
Updated At : 11:05 AM Sep 04, 2026 IST
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In this episode of Decode Punjab, Deputy Editor Jupinderjit Singh and Principal Correspondent Mohit Khanna are in conversation with Gurpartap Singh Wadala, Secretary General of the Akali Dal–Punar Surjit, on the possibilities of an alliance with the BJP and different Akali Dals. Wadala lists the issues BJP must address to win Punjab’s faith, including reopening of the Kartarpur Corridor, farmers’ security and progress, river water disputes, transfer of Chandigarh to Punjab, and release of Bandi Sikhs. #DecodePunjab #PunjabPolitics #AkaliDal #BJP #PanthicUnity #KartarpurCorridor #FarmersRights #Chandigarh #RiverWaterDisputes #BandiSikhs

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