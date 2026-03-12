Sukhpal Khaira crossed line with dancing girl post & put Congress in trouble : Partap Bajwa

MLA legislator Sukhpal Khaira dominates proceedings of the ongoing #Punjab budget session, as his keeps his party colleagues and the @AAPPunjab on his toes via his social media tweets. The Tribune @thetribunechd Special correspondent @rajmeet1971 talks to Leader of Opposition @Partap_Sbajwa

Advertisement

#SukhpalKhaira #PartapBajwa #PunjabPolitics #CongressPunjab #PoliticalControversy #PunjabNews #IndianPolitics #KhairaControversy #PunjabPoliticalNews #CongressLeaders #PunjabDebate #IndiaNews #PoliticalUpdate #PunjabLatestNews

Advertisement