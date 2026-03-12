DT
Home / Videos / Sukhpal Khaira crossed line with dancing girl post & put Congress in trouble : Partap Bajwa

Sukhpal Khaira crossed line with dancing girl post & put Congress in trouble : Partap Bajwa

Tribune Video Desk
Updated At : 09:49 PM Mar 12, 2026 IST
MLA legislator Sukhpal Khaira dominates proceedings of the ongoing #Punjab budget session, as his keeps his party colleagues and the @AAPPunjab on his toes via his social media tweets. The Tribune @thetribunechd Special correspondent @rajmeet1971 talks to Leader of Opposition @Partap_Sbajwa

#SukhpalKhaira #PartapBajwa #PunjabPolitics #CongressPunjab #PoliticalControversy #PunjabNews #IndianPolitics #KhairaControversy #PunjabPoliticalNews #CongressLeaders #PunjabDebate #IndiaNews #PoliticalUpdate #PunjabLatestNews

