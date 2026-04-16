US citizen Kamaljit Kaur is running from pillar to post in Punjab seeking justice for her murdered sister Rupinder Kaur. In Crime Show with Deputy Editor Jupinderjit Singh for The Tribune, Kamaljit Kaur, along with key witness Dr Paramjeet Ranu, narrates how her sister went missing, how the murder was discovered, and most importantly, how Ludhiana Police has failed to deliver justice.

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