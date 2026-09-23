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Home / Videos / Tarang Shakti: Operation Sindoor lessons to shape IAF’s air war exercise with F-35 debut

Tarang Shakti: Operation Sindoor lessons to shape IAF’s air war exercise with F-35 debut

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Tribune Video Desk
Updated At : 01:32 PM Sep 23, 2026 IST
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Operational lessons derived during Operation Sindoor against Pakistan last year, will be applied in a multi-nation air exercise ‘Tarang Shakti’, 40 countries, including US, France and Germany, are expected to participate. The exercise (Sept 26-Oct 11) is being conducted at the Indian Air Force base at Jodhpur. IAF Vice Chief, Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit, while addressing a press conference about the scope of the exercise explained: “Operation Sindoor, gives us lessons. Our partners bring their own operational experience. Bringing these together in a realistic training environment allows us to test assumptions, challenge procedures, understand different methods of employing air power and improve interoperability.” The Air Marshal said “our way of war fighting has changed and that is visible…We are not going to conduct a class on operation Sindoor ”. The IAF Vice Chief added that discussions and tactics that changed during, operation Sindoor, would get a reflected, it is up to the participants on how much they absorb from that. Tarang Shakti will be the first multi-nation air exercise of this scale since the IAF’s strikes on Pakistani airbases during Operation Sindoor in May last year. Asked if the drone warfare scenario would be simulated, the Air Marshal said: “I think all possible scenarios in my opinion should get stimulated, we will give broad guidelines”. IAF is expected to field the Rafale and the Sukhoi-30MKI while the F-35, is set make its debut here in an exercise on Indian soil. This is not the F-35’s first visit to India, it has been showcased at aero-shows in Bangalore, but the plane has never come for military exercise. However, the IAF has operated alongside the F-35 at exercise Pitch Black in Australia in July.

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#TarangShakti #OperationSindoor #IAF #IndianAirForce #F35 #AirForceExercise #AirCombat

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