Home / Videos / The Tribune Real Estate Expo 2025 kicks off in Chandigarh

The Tribune Real Estate Expo 2025 kicks off in Chandigarh

#TribuneRealEstateExpo2025 #ChandigarhExpo #RealEstateIndia The sixth edition of ‘The Tribune Real Estate Expo 2025’ began today at Sector 34 Ground in Chandigarh, marking the start of a three-day event. The expo has brought together leading real estate developers, financial institutions, and...
Tribune Video Desk
Updated At : 07:48 PM Feb 21, 2025 IST
#TribuneRealEstateExpo2025 #ChandigarhExpo #RealEstateIndia

The sixth edition of ‘The Tribune Real Estate Expo 2025’ began today at Sector 34 Ground in Chandigarh, marking the start of a three-day event. The expo has brought together leading real estate developers, financial institutions, and industry experts to showcase their latest projects and offer homebuyers a wide range of opportunities. Rahul Tiwari, Principal Secretary of the Department of Housing and Urban Development, Government of Punjab, inaugurated the event and delivered an insightful address about the evolving real estate sector in the region. He highlighted the significant growth in the housing sector, driven by increasing consumer demand and the emergence of luxury and mid-range residential projects across the Tricity region. #TribuneRealEstateExpo2025 #ChandigarhExpo #RealEstateIndia


