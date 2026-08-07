Thousands of Punjab Govt Employees Rally in Chandigarh, Demand DA, Old Pension Restoration

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Thousands of government employees and pensioners from across Punjab gathered at Sector 39 Grain Market, Chandigarh, to protest against the Punjab government over pending demands. Protesters sought the release of Dearness Allowance (DA), restoration of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS), and equal pay for equal work for employees recruited in 2020. Employee unions accused the government of failing to address their long-pending issues. #Punjab #Chandigarh #PunjabEmployees #Pensioners #OldPensionScheme #OPS #DearnessAllowance #DA #PunjabGovernment #Protest #BreakingNews #IndiaNews #LatestNews #TribuneNews

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