Top echelons of Indian military undergoing change

Lt Gen Dhiraj Seth took over as the next Army Chief on Tuesday. The Indian Air Force (IAF) will get a new Vice Chief, Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit and Lt Gen Sandeep Jain will be new Vice chief of the Indian Army. The appointments at the top come just a month after two other changes at the top. Chief of Defence Staff General NS Raja Subramani and new Navy Chief Admiral Krishna Swaminathan took charge of their respective posts. Lieutenant General Dhiraj Seth, is the from the Armoured Corps and was commissioned in December 1986. It is the first time in more than three decades that an Armoured Corps officer will become the Army Chief. The last Armoured Corps officer as was General Roy Chowdhury who retired in September 1997. In the IAF, Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit, will take over as the next Vice Chief. He takes over on Wednesday July 1. Notably, he will be the senior-most officer in line when the present IAF Chief Air Chief Marshal AP Singh superannuates in October this year. Air Marshal Dixit, was serving as the Chief of Integrated Defence Staff (CISC) – a tri-services organisation under the Chief of Defence Staff -- has been part of the process of jointness and setting up of the theatre commands. He is fighter pilot and was later the commanding officer of the Flight Test Squadron at the Aircraft and Systems Testing Establishment (ASTE) in Bengaluru. Lt Gen Sandeep Jain was the Southern Army Commander and replaces Lt Gen Seth as next Vice Chief of the Indian Army. #IndianMilitary #IndianArmy #IndianNavy #IndianAirForce #Defence #MilitaryLeadership #IndiaDefence #BreakingNews #ArmedForces #LatestNews
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