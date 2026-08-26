Toxic Waste From Himachal Sparks Pollution Probe in Sutlej

Pollution concerns in Punjab have intensified after huge quantities of toxic waste and trash accumulated at Ropar Headworks. Following an FIR registered against unknown industrial units of Himachal Pradesh on the complaint of AAP MLA Dinesh Chadha, Punjab Police has launched an investigation to identify the sources polluting the Sirsa river and, subsequently, the Sutlej. Chadha, along with investigating police officials and Punjab Pollution Control Board officials, visited areas in Himachal Pradesh and found large quantities of suspected toxic waste dumped in tributaries of the Sirsa in Himachal Pradesh and Haryana. The investigation has now brought the interstate pollution issue into sharp focus. #PunjabPollution #Ropar #RoparHeadworks #SutlejRiver #SirsaRiver #HimachalPradesh #PollutionProbe #ToxicWaste #PunjabPolice #DineshChadha #AAP #IndustrialPollution #PunjabNews #EnvironmentalPollution #BreakingNews
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