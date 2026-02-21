Tribune Real Estate Expo 2026 launches in Chandigarh, PUDA’s Rakesh Kumar Popli inaugurates

The Tribune Real Estate Expo 2026 kicked off in Chandigarh with Additional Chief Administrator (H.Q.), PUDA, Rakesh Kumar Popli inaugurating the event. The expo brings together leading developers, real estate experts, and property seekers under one roof, offering insights into residential and commercial projects, investment opportunities, and the latest trends shaping the region’s property market.

