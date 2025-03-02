Twice-yearly boards for CBSE Class X students — Experts gauge pros and cons

Class X students likely to get a chance to appear in Board exams twice. Geetu Vaid Deputy News Editor, discusses CBSE’s recent “second chance” move for Class X students with senior teachers Mrs Parvinder Kaur Grover from Govt Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 35, Chandigarh and Ms Tamanna from St Joseph School, Sector 44, Chandigarh in this episode of Tribune’s Extra Class

