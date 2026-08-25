Under J&K’s new forest rules, relief for tribal communities, crackdown on illegal encroachments

For the forest dwelling communities of Jammu and Kashmir specifically the Gujjars and Bakerwals, the recent guidelines by the government regarding the Forest Rights Act, 2006 have come as a relief in wake of anti-encroachment drives conducted to remove illegal occupation of the forest land around Jammu city. The J&K government recently announced measures to ensure a balanced approach towards protection, conservation and sustainable management of forest resources while ensuring recognition and settlement of the legitimate rights of forest-dwelling Scheduled Tribes in accordance with the Forest Rights Act. The new guidelines mandate that all action related to forest land, encroachment and forest rights will strictly conform to the Indian Forest Act, 1927 (16 of 1927), as applicable to the UT of J&K, the Scheduled Tribes and Other Traditional Forest Dwellers (Recognition of Forest Rights) Act, 2006, the rules made thereunder, the Wild Life (Protection) Act, 1972 and the applicable environmental laws, judicial directions and instructions issued by the competent authorities from time to time. In recent times, many alleged illegal encroachments were removed from the forest areas by the authorities that irked many political leaders.

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