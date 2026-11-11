Union Home Minister Amit Shah dares Rahul Gandhi for debate inside Parliament

Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched a sharp attack on Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi over the Opposition's protests against SIR, allegations against the Election Commission and disruptions in Parliament. Addressing a gathering at Sector-12 in Karnal city on Thursday after ‘Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao’ padyatra, Shah said that such rallies had been organised at party headquarters across the country, witnessing similar enthusiasm and massive public participation everywhere. Shah said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi continues to enjoy overwhelming public support across the country. He emphasised that the people of India had elected Modi as Prime Minister for the third consecutive time, reflecting their confidence in his leadership. #AmitShah #RahulGandhi #ParliamentDebate #AmitShahVsRahulGandhi #Parliament #LokSabha #IndianPolitics #BJP