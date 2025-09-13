DT
What India should learn from Nepal crisis & why Gen Z refused role for Army and monarchists

Tribune Video Desk
Updated At : 07:11 PM Sep 13, 2025 IST
In this episode of #TheGreatGame, The Tribune’s Editor-in-Chief Jyoti Malhotra explains the reasons for the political crisis in Nepal that lasted all week and ended with the election of Sushila Karki as the first interim prime minister, what this means for Nepal and what lessons can be learnt from it. Read her column in The Tribune here : https://www.tribuneindia.com/news/democracyinnepal/nepal-upheaval-has-lessons-for-india and watch : #NepalProtests #GenZNepal #IndiaLessons #YouthMovement #DemocracyMatters #NepalCrisis #SouthAsiaPolitics #NepalNews #PoliticalReform

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

