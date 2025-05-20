What is Punjab spy racket & why Police is investigating 50 people with ‘links’ to Pakistan

In this episode of the #CrimeShowWithJupinderjit, Jupinderjit Singh, Deputy Editor with The Tribune, delves into the wide-racket of “spies” allegedly operating from all over Punjab, allegedly spying for Pakistan. He talks about how many “spies” have been arrested by the police so far and why are more suspects under the police scanner?

Advertisement

#PunjabSpyRacket #PakistanSpyNetwork #IndianSecurityNews #PunjabPolice #NationalSecurity #IndiaPakistanTensions #SpyScandal #BreakingNewsIndia