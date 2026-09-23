What is US embarrassment in new great game between Russia, Iran, Saudi Arabia: Gen Tiny Dhillon(R)

In this episode of The Tribune Defence Show, celebrated Army officer Lt Gen KJS 'Tiny' Dhillon speaks to Deputy Editor Jupinderjit Singh about his new book, Is India Ready for the Next Crisis? The USA-Israel-Iran Conflict: Nobody's War, Everybody's War, co-authored with Air Marshal Sanjeev Kapoor (Retd), explaining why it is nobody's war and yet everybody's war. Why has the US passed the Russia-Iran Act to impose 100 per cent tariff on Indian goods? Has the US won its war against Iran, or has it ended up embarrassed? Watch the full conversation for answers.

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