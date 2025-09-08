What to expect from PM Narendra Modi’s visit to flood-ravaged Punjab

Advertisement
In this latest episode of #DecodePunjab, The Tribune Deputy Editors Jupinderjit Singh and Ruchika M Khanna and Special Correspondent Rajmeet Singh discuss the political significance of the PM visit to Punjab. #PunjabFloods #PMModi #PunjabRelief #FloodNews #NarendraModi #PunjabFlood2025 #FloodRelief #PunjabNews #PMModiVisit
