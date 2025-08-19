DT
What Trump-Putin-Zelenskyy summits have to do with Modi & purchase of oil from Russia

article_Author
Tribune Video Desk
Updated At : 04:55 PM Aug 19, 2025 IST
#TheTribuneInterview #Trump #Putin
In this edition of The Tribune Interview, the Tribune’s Editor-in-Chief Jyoti Malhotra spoke to Ambassador Jawed Ashraf, former Indian ambassador to France, high commissioner to Singapore and someone who worked in the Prime Minister Offices of both Dr Manmohan Singh and PM Narendra Modi and asked him to explain the importance of the summits in the last four days between US President Donald Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the tension between PM Modi and President Trump and how India’s foreign policy negotiates a changing world Watch #TheTribuneInterview #Trump #Putin #Zelenskyy #NarendraModi #RussiaOil #IndiaRussia #GlobalPolitics #OilTrade #Geopolitics #BreakingNews
