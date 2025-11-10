What’s common between Panjab University & Tarn Taran bypoll : Congress’ Rana KP Singh

Advertisement
In this latest episode of #DecodePunjab, former Punjab Speaker Rana K P Singh talks to The Tribune Deputy Editor Ruchika M Khanna and Special Correspondent Rajmeet Singh, gives his freewheeling views on Tarn Taran bypoll and how it will set the agenda for the next Vidhan Sabha elections. #RanaKPSingh #Congress #PanjabUniversity #TarnTaranBypoll #PunjabPolitics #PUProtest #PunjabNews #ChandigarhNews #TarnTaranElection #IndianPolitics #LatestNews #PoliticalDebate #PunjabUpdates #RanaKP #PanjabUniversityProtest
Advertisement
Advertisement
×
Unlock Exclusive Insights with The Tribune Premium
Take your experience further with Premium access.
Thought-provoking Opinions, Expert Analysis, In-depth Insights and other Member Only Benefits
Combo
Yearly
Monthly
Already a Member? Sign In Now
Advertisement
Live Matches
Advertisement
Advertisement