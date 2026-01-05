DT
Home / Videos / When Western Command army commander Gen Manoj Katiyar came to The Tribune on New Year’s Day

When Western Command army commander Gen Manoj Katiyar came to The Tribune on New Year’s Day

article_Author
Tribune Video Desk
Updated At : 09:22 PM Jan 05, 2026 IST
#IndianArmy #NewYearsDay #WesternCommand
The General Officer Commanding-in-Chief Lt Gen Manoj Kr Katiyar visited the offices of The Tribune in Chandigarh on New Year to see how the newsroom functions, how the newspaper is made every evening. He interacted with the Editor-in-Chief Jyoti Malhotra, Editor of Dainik Tribune Naresh Kaushal and Editor of Punjabi Tribune Arvinder Kaur, as well as with Reporters and Desk persons of all three newspapers. #GenManojKatiyar #WesternCommand #IndianArmy #NewYearsDay #TheTribune #ArmyVisit
Tags :
The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

