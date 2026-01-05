When Western Command army commander Gen Manoj Katiyar came to The Tribune on New Year’s Day

The General Officer Commanding-in-Chief Lt Gen Manoj Kr Katiyar visited the offices of The Tribune in Chandigarh on New Year to see how the newsroom functions, how the newspaper is made every evening. He interacted with the Editor-in-Chief Jyoti Malhotra, Editor of Dainik Tribune Naresh Kaushal and Editor of Punjabi Tribune Arvinder Kaur, as well as with Reporters and Desk persons of all three newspapers.