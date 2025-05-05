Why AAP targeted BJP & Congress over sharing Bhakra waters
In the latest episode of Decode Punjab, The Tribune Special Correspondents Ruchika M Khanna and Rajmeet Singh explain the significance of the Resolution denying any additional water to Haryana, passed in Punjab Vidhan Sabha today #AAPvsBJP #AAPvsCongress #BhakraWaterDispute #PunjabPolitics...
Advertisement
In the latest episode of Decode Punjab, The Tribune Special Correspondents Ruchika M Khanna and Rajmeet Singh explain the significance of the Resolution denying any additional water to Haryana, passed in Punjab Vidhan Sabha today
#AAPvsBJP #AAPvsCongress #BhakraWaterDispute #PunjabPolitics #RajasthanElections2024 #WaterSharingIssue #BhagwantMann #SirhindFeeder #IndianPolitics #RiverWaterDispute #PunjabNews #PoliticalControversy #electionstrategy
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Matches
Advertisement
Advertisement