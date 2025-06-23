Why AAP’s Sanjeev Arora won Ludhiana West, why Congress’ Ashu lost & BJP came third

Advertisement

#SanjeevArora #AAPVictory #LudhianaWest #PunjabPolitics #CongressDefeat #BJPThird #BypollResults #IndianPolitics #élection2025 In this latest episode of #DecodePunjab, The Tribune Special correspondents Ruchika M Khanna and Rajmeet Singh discuss how and why AAP won the bypoll, why Congress lost and what this means for the ruling party over the next 18 months before the next Assembly elections are held in February 2027