Why Bandi Sikhs release back on Punjab agenda & cops being convicted for fake encounters

In this episode of #CrimeShowWithJupinderjit, we explain a shift in Punjab about the fate of terrorism day fake encounters and Sikh prisoners in jail over terrorism cases. How many cops have been convicted and Bandi Sikhs released in last two years. Also, we discuss, the political implications of BJP Minister supporting the release of Bandi Sikhs.
#PunjabPolitics #BandiSikhs #FakeEncounters #PunjabNews #HumanRights #Justice #PunjabPolice #PoliticalAgenda #SikhCommunity #latestnews
