Why Bihar voted back Nitish & BJP, treated the Congress & Jan Suraaj with contempt : Pavan K Varma

In this episode of The Tribune Interview, the Tribune’s editor-in-chief Jyoti Malhotra spoke to Jan Suraaj co-founder and political analyst Pavan K Varma on why the Jan Suraaj was decimated, why the Congress performed so badly and why the BJP pushed the NDA to victory for a fourth term Watch The Tribune Interview #BiharElections2025 #NitishKumar #BJP #Congress #JanSuraaj #PavanKVarma #ElectionAnalysis #BiharPolitics #IndianPolitics
