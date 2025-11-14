DT
Why Bihar voted back Nitish & BJP, treated the Congress & Jan Suraaj with contempt : Pavan K Varma

Why Bihar voted back Nitish & BJP, treated the Congress & Jan Suraaj with contempt : Pavan K Varma

Tribune Video Desk
Updated At : 08:51 PM Nov 14, 2025 IST
In this episode of The Tribune Interview, the Tribune’s editor-in-chief Jyoti Malhotra spoke to Jan Suraaj co-founder and political analyst Pavan K Varma on why the Jan Suraaj was decimated, why the Congress performed so badly and why the BJP pushed the NDA to victory for a fourth term Watch The Tribune Interview #BiharElections2025 #NitishKumar #BJP #Congress #JanSuraaj #PavanKVarma #ElectionAnalysis #BiharPolitics #IndianPolitics

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

