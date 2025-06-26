Why Bikram Majithia was arrested on Rs 540 cr drug money charges & political fallout

In this episode of #DecodePunjab, Associate Editor Sanjeev Singh Bariana, Deputy Editor Jupinderjit Singh and Special Correspondent Rajmeet Singh discuss the details of a drug money laundering charges against Akali leader Bikram Singh Majithia and it's political ramifications
#BikramMajithia #MajithiaArrest #DrugMoneyCase #PunjabPolitics #VigilanceBureau #SADvsAAP #PoliticalVendetta #BreakingNews #Majithia540CrCase #PunjabNews
