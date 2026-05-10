Why BJP is celebrating after winning Bengal, ED raids in Punjab and ‘Is Punjab next’

In this episode of The Great Game, The Tribune’s editor in chief Jyoti Malhotra explains why BJP is celebrating the Bengal win in Punjab, why the country has been painted mostly saffron and is Punjab next on the BJP radar? Watch click here to read the full story:

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https://www.tribuneindia.com/news/com... The gloves are off in Punjab

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#BJP #WestBengal #PunjabPolitics #EDRaids #TheGreatGame #JyotiMalhotra #PoliticalAnalysis #PunjabNews #IndiaPolitics

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