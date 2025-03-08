Why Chandigarh loves Maybach & Punjabis prefer G Wagon : Santosh Iyer, CEO, Mercedes Benz India
In this episode of The Tribune Interview, Santosh Iyer, CEO of Mercedes Benz India, tells The Tribune Special Correspondent Ruchika M Khanna how the age, professional and gender profile of their customers is changing, and why Punjabis continue to buy their hi end luxury models. Watch The Tribune Interview. #SantoshIyer #MercedesBenz #Maybach #GWagon #LuxuryCars #Chandigarh #Punjab #CarCulture #IndianLuxury #SUV #MercedesIndia
