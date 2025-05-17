DT
Home / Videos / Why CM Mann should resign after hooch deaths & mafia running Punjab : AAP MLA Kunwar Vijay

In this episode of #DecodePunjab, The Tribune Principal Correspondent G S Paul speaks to former cop turned AAP MLA Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh after he blamed his own party government for not being able to tackle the liquor and drug...
Tribune Video Desk
Updated At : 10:34 AM May 17, 2025 IST
In this episode of #DecodePunjab, The Tribune Principal Correspondent G S Paul speaks to former cop turned AAP MLA Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh after he blamed his own party government for not being able to tackle the liquor and drug mafia.

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

