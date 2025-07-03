DT
Why Congress should build a team to strategise 2027 polls: Pargat Singh

Why Congress should build a team to strategise 2027 polls: Pargat Singh

Tribune Video Desk
Updated At : 10:05 AM Jul 03, 2025 IST
In this latest episode of #DecodePunjab, The Tribune Special Correspondents Ruchika M Khanna and Rajmeet Singh talk to Congress leader Pargat Singh on the Congress infighting and why he feels party leaders should not support Bikram Majithia. #Congress2027 #PargatSingh #IndianPolitics #ElectionStrategy #CongressRevival #2027Polls #YouthConnect 

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

