Why did 17 men die from consuming illicit liquor in Majitha & who is responsible
Majitha #IllicitLiquor #HoochTragedy In the latest episode of Decode Punjab, The Tribune Associate Editor Sanjeev Singh Bariana and Special Correspondent Ruchika M Khanna discuss the tragic death of 17 persons after consuming illicit liquor in Majitha, and how illicit...
Advertisement
In the latest episode of Decode Punjab, The Tribune Associate Editor Sanjeev Singh Bariana and Special Correspondent Ruchika M Khanna discuss the tragic death of 17 persons after consuming illicit liquor in Majitha, and how illicit liquor finds its way to consumers. #Majitha, #IllicitLiquor, #HoochTragedy, #PunjabNews, #BreakingNews, #MethanolPoisoning, #Amritsar, #SpuriousLiquor, #IndiaNews, #LiquorDeaths, #ToxicAlcohol, #JusticeForVictims, #LawAndOrder, #PunjabPolice, #BhagwantMann
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement