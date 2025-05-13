DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Videos / Why did 17 men die from consuming illicit liquor in Majitha & who is responsible

Why did 17 men die from consuming illicit liquor in Majitha & who is responsible

Majitha #IllicitLiquor #HoochTragedy In the latest episode of Decode Punjab, The Tribune Associate Editor Sanjeev Singh Bariana and Special Correspondent Ruchika M Khanna discuss the tragic death of 17 persons after consuming illicit liquor in Majitha, and how illicit...
article_Author
Tribune Video Desk
Updated At : 08:31 PM May 13, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
Advertisement

Majitha #IllicitLiquor #HoochTragedy

In the latest episode of Decode Punjab, The Tribune Associate Editor Sanjeev Singh Bariana and Special Correspondent Ruchika M Khanna discuss the tragic death of 17 persons after consuming illicit liquor in Majitha, and how illicit liquor finds its way to consumers. #Majitha, #IllicitLiquor, #HoochTragedy, #PunjabNews, #BreakingNews, #MethanolPoisoning, #Amritsar, #SpuriousLiquor, #IndiaNews, #LiquorDeaths, #ToxicAlcohol, #JusticeForVictims, #LawAndOrder, #PunjabPolice, #BhagwantMann

Advertisement
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Classifieds tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper