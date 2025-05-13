Why did 17 men die from consuming illicit liquor in Majitha & who is responsible

In the latest episode of Decode Punjab, The Tribune Associate Editor Sanjeev Singh Bariana and Special Correspondent Ruchika M Khanna discuss the tragic death of 17 persons after consuming illicit liquor in Majitha, and how illicit liquor finds its way to consumers. #Majitha, #IllicitLiquor, #HoochTragedy, #PunjabNews, #BreakingNews, #MethanolPoisoning, #Amritsar, #SpuriousLiquor, #IndiaNews, #LiquorDeaths, #ToxicAlcohol, #JusticeForVictims, #LawAndOrder, #PunjabPolice, #BhagwantMann

