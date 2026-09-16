Why FBI & Punjab worked with Canada to deport man who helped Bishnoi flee in Moosewala case

In this episode of Crime Show with Deputy Editor Jupinderjit Singh, Punjab Police SP Vikramjit Singh Brar with the Anti-Gangster Task Force explains how a 4 year long operation with FBI and Canada police, Indian security agencies and the Punjab Police led to arrest of Karamveer Deol of Ludhiana, who was expert in making fake passports and had facilitated escape of Lawrence Bishnoi brother Anmol Bishnoi ahead of Sidhu Moosewala murder in May, 2022. It was at Karamveer's wedding that Anmol Bishnoi was spotted dancing in California. Later, Karamveer moved to Canada #FBI #PunjabPolice #Canada #SidhuMoosewala #MoosewalaCase #Punjab #CrimeNews #Gangster #IndiaCanada #PoliceInvestigation #InternationalCooperation #PunjabNews #LatestNews

Advertisement