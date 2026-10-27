Why Gandhi must be integrated with Ambedkar & Mahatma's experiments with sexual abstinence: Ram Guha
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Why Gandhi must be integrated with Ambedkar & Mahatma's experiments with sexual abstinence: Ram Guha In this episode of The Tribune Interview, noted historian Ramachandra Guha talks about his book, ‘Arguments with Gandhi' with Tribune's editor-in-chief Jyoti Malhotra and explains why the key people and key issues of the 20th century must be reimagined in India today Watch
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