Why Golden Temple was in Pakistan’s line of fire during Operation Sindoor?

In this latest episode of #DecodePunjab, The Tribune Special Correspondents Ruchika M Khanna, Vijay Mohan and Rajmeet Singh discuss how Pakistan could have targeted religious places like Golden Temple and how the Air Defence Mechanism was put in place to save the most revered of Sikh shrines.

