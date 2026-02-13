Why I am the bridge between Shimla & Delhi, BJP must tell Centre to restore RDG : Vikramaditya Singh

Advertisement

In an interview with The Tribune Editor in Chief Jyoti Malhotra, the Public Works and Urban Development minister of Himachal Pradesh Vikramaditya Singh spoke about why he is the bridge between Shimla and Delhi, why all parties must come together to protest against the removal of the Revenue Deficit Grant by the Centre, why outside tourists must show respect for Himachal residents when they come here and why he spoke out against the powerful bureaucrat lobby in the state. Watch #TheTribuneInterview Advertisement

