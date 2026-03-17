Why investors are giving a thumbs-up to Punjab: Sanjeev Arora

In this latest episode of #TheTribuneInterview, Punjab Industry, Power & Local Government Minister Sanjeev Arora talks to The Tribune Deputy Editor Ruchika M Khanna on new investment coming to Punjab and how he wants to rejuvenate the urban areas.

Advertisement

#Punjab #SanjeevArora #InvestInPunjab #PunjabEconomy #PunjabDevelopment #BusinessNews #IndianEconomy #PunjabBusiness #InvestmentOpportunities #StartupIndia #MakeInIndia #EconomicGrowth #IndiaBusiness #Ludhiana

Advertisement