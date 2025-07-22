Why is SGPC at loggerheads with AAP government

In this latest episode of #DecodePunjab, The Tribune Special Correspondent Ruchika M Khanna & Senior Staff Correspondent Charanjit Singh Teja discus why SGPC and AAP government in Punjab are at loggerheads over observing the 350 th anniversary of Guru Teg Bahadur’s martyrdom.

