Why I’ve been called anti-national, why Ramayana is myth & rescue of JNU : Romila Thapar

In this wide-ranging The Tribune Interview, renowned historian and Professor Emerita at the Jawaharlal Nehru University, Romila Thapar, spoke to The Tribune’s Editor-in-Chief Jyoti Malhotra and noted historian Salil Mishra on a vast variety of issues ranging from the CJP protest in Delhi, the rescue of JNU, and why BJP leader Murli Manohar Joshi called her an “academic terrorist.” #RomilaThapar #RomilaThaparInterview #JNU #Ramayana #IndianHistory #HistoryDebate

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