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Home / Videos / Why jailed Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal Singh’s grandmother’s cremation is a new flashpoint

Why jailed Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal Singh’s grandmother’s cremation is a new flashpoint

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Tribune Video Desk
Updated At : 08:27 PM Nov 11, 2026 IST
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In this episode of Decode Punjab, The Tribune's Principal Correspondent Mohit Khanna examines the controversy surrounding the death of Charan Kaur, grandmother of jailed Khadoor Sahib MP and Akali Dal Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh. The family has put her cremation on hold, demanding Amritpal's parole from Dibrugarh jail on humanitarian grounds so that he can attend her last rites. With Punjab heading towards Assembly elections, Amritpal's influence among panthic voters has brought an electoral dimension to the controversy and law and order chellenge for the authorities. Watch the full episode of Decode Punjab. #DecodePunjab #AmritpalSingh #PunjabPolitics #KhadoorSahib #PunjabElections #AkaliDalWarisPunjabDe #TheTribune #SikhPrisoners #AmritpalSingh #CharanKaur #KhadoorSahibMP #WarisPunjabDe #AmritpalSinghNews #PunjabPolitics #ParoleDemand #SikhPolitics #PunjabNews #BreakingNews #LatestNews

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