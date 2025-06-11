Why Moosewala family objects to BBC docu; whats update on the trial.

In this episode of #DecodePunjab, Special Correspondent Rajmeet Singh discusses with Deputy Editor Jupinderjit Singh the Sidhu Moosewala killing investigation update ; the fresh controversy erupted over the release of a BBC documentary on his killing and the release of three songs on his 33rd anniversary today. #SidhuMoosewala #BBCDocumentary #GoldyBrar #JusticeForMoosewala #PunjabiMusic #TrueCrime

