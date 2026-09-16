Why Pakistan is an irrational state, must rein in Army for peace: ex-Air Chief BS Dhanoa

In this episiode of The Tribune Newsroom, The Tribune's Defence Correspondent Vijay Mohan spoke to former Indian Air Force chief B S Dhanoa, in the limelight these days for the Netflix series Operation Safed Sagar, which recounts the heroism of his squadrom in the 1999 Kargil conflict with Pakistan, on the nature of the Pakistan state, why it returns to repeated terrorism strikes against India, right up to Op Sindoor last year. Watch #TheTribuneNewsroom #TheTribuneNewsroom

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