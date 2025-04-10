Why Pakistan military organised Mumbai attack, but Tahawwur Rana return won’t matter: Ayesha Siddiqa

In this episode of #IndianStandardTime, The Tribune’s editor-in-chief Jyoti Malhotra spoke to Ayesha Siddiqa, Pakistani analyst and expert on the Pakistani military establishment on the significance of the return of the Mumbai attacks accused Tahawwur Rana to India and why the 2008 Mumbai attacks were masterminded by the Pakistani military establishment Watch #IST #TahawwurRana #MumbaiAttacks #2611 #AyeshaSiddiqa #PakistanMilitary #DavidHeadley #LashkarETaiba #Terrorism #NIA #IndiaNews #PakistanNews #Extradition #CounterTerrorism #Geopolitics #SouthAsia

