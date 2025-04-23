DT
PT
Home / Videos / Why picture of newly-wed girl next to her killed husband will haunt Pak : Gen (R) KJS ‘Tiny’ Dhillon

#KJSDhillon #PahalgamAttack #NewlywedWidow An expert on Kashmir and military strategy, former commander of the 15 corps based in Srinagar, Lt Gen KJS ((Tiny) Dhillon, tells Jupinderjit Singh, Deputy Editor , The Tribune about how the attack on tourists in Pahalgam...
Tribune Video Desk
Updated At : 07:45 PM Apr 23, 2025 IST
An expert on Kashmir and military strategy, former commander of the 15 corps based in Srinagar, Lt Gen KJS ((Tiny) Dhillon, tells Jupinderjit Singh, Deputy Editor , The Tribune about how the attack on tourists in Pahalgam was an attack on Kashmir's economy and livelihood. Based on his experience in handling terrorism and counter insurgency, Dhillon claims the terrorists may not be locals as Pakistan agencies do not truat locals with such attacks. He reflects on how India can deliver an effective and resolute response?

The recent terror attack in Pahalgam’s Baisaran Valley was executed with military-grade precision, says Lt Gen KJS Dhillon (Retd), an expert on Kashmir and military strategy. A former commander of the Srinagar-based 15 Corps, who led the operation against terrorists involved in the Pulwama attack in February 2019 and has years of experience in handling terrorism in Kashmir, said in an interview with The Tribune that the broader implications of the attack were an assault on Kashmir’s peace and livelihood.

“The local population is now a stakeholder in peace,” Dhillon said. “The locals do not want to go back to those dark days. This action by Pakistani terrorists is not against tourists; it is against the livelihood of local Kashmiris.”

