Home / Videos / Why PM Modi has given Rs 7500 cr to Bihar’s women & Rs 1600 cr to Punjab

Why PM Modi has given Rs 7500 cr to Bihar’s women & Rs 1600 cr to Punjab

Tribune Video Desk
Updated At : 10:00 PM Sep 27, 2025 IST
#PMModi #BiharWomen #PunjabRelief
In this episode of The Great Game, The Tribune’s Editor-in-Chief Jyoti Malhotra explains why PM Modi gave Rs 7500 crores to Bihar’s 75 lakh women and Rs 1600 for Punjab’s flood relief Watch #PMModi #BiharWomen #PunjabRelief #ModiGovernment #BiharNews #PunjabNews #WomenEmpowerment #DevelopmentFunds #IndiaNews #BreakingNews
Tags :
Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

