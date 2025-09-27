Why PM Modi has given Rs 7500 cr to Bihar’s women & Rs 1600 cr to Punjab

Advertisement
In this episode of The Great Game, The Tribune’s Editor-in-Chief Jyoti Malhotra explains why PM Modi gave Rs 7500 crores to Bihar’s 75 lakh women and Rs 1600 for Punjab’s flood relief Watch #PMModi #BiharWomen #PunjabRelief #ModiGovernment #BiharNews #PunjabNews #WomenEmpowerment #DevelopmentFunds #IndiaNews #BreakingNews
×
Unlock Exclusive Insights with The Tribune Premium
Take your experience further with Premium access.
Thought-provoking Opinions, Expert Analysis, In-depth Insights and other Member Only Benefits
Combo
Yearly
Monthly
Already a Member? Sign In Now
Advertisement
Live Matches
Advertisement
Advertisement