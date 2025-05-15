Why police, excise turned a blind eye as Punjab mourns yet another illicit liquor tragedy In this latest episode of #DecodePunjab, The Tribune reporters Ruchika M Khanna & Charanjit Singh Teja discuss the latest investigation into the Majitha illicit liquor tragedy and ask why poor people prefer cheap intoxicants, why liquor is traditionally brewed along the banks of the river, why it is part of Punjab’s culture and how this was turned into a deadly brew

