Home / Videos / Why police, excise turned a blind eye as Punjab mourns yet another illicit liquor tragedy

Why police, excise turned a blind eye as Punjab mourns yet another illicit liquor tragedy

Why police, excise turned a blind eye as Punjab mourns yet another illicit liquor tragedy
Tribune Video Desk
Updated At : 09:39 AM May 15, 2025 IST
Why police, excise turned a blind eye as Punjab mourns yet another illicit liquor tragedy In this latest episode of #DecodePunjab, The Tribune reporters Ruchika M Khanna & Charanjit Singh Teja discuss the latest investigation into the Majitha illicit liquor tragedy and ask why poor people prefer cheap intoxicants, why liquor is traditionally brewed along the banks of the river, why it is part of Punjab’s culture and how this was turned into a deadly brew

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

