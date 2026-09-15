Why Punjab Congress hopes Sachin Pilot can unite warring factions, make it poll battle ready

In the episode of The Tribune Ground Report, Deputy Editor Rajmeet Singh gives you the inside story of the newly installed Punjab Congress incharge Sachin Pilot's attempts to forge unity among warring factions with the state party unit, and what happened when all the leaders came together, from former Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and Pradesh Congress chief Raja Warring, along with Partap Singh Bajwa and Sukhjinder Randhawa, came together to participate in a protest march to the house of Finance Minister Harpal Cheema to raise issues such as the suicide case of farmer Gulzar Singh in Sangrur last week. The Tribune's cameraperson Ravi Prakash contributed to the video.

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