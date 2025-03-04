Why Punjab detained farmers, threatened Tehsildars with suspension: AAP’s Aman Arora
In The Tribune Interview, Aam Aadmi Party President Aman Arora tells The Tribune Special Correspondent Ruchika M Khanna on why their government would not allow farmers to lay seige to Chandigarh and why they are hardening stand against some corrupt revenue officials. #PunjabFarmers #AAPGovernment #AmanArora #FarmersProtest #KisanAndolan #PunjabPolitics #BhagwantMann #PoliceAction #TehsildarSuspension #PunjabNews #BreakingNews #AgricultureCrisis
