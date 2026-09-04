Why Punjab’s AAP government cannot give DA demanded by its employees: AAP chief Aman Arora

In the latest episode of #DecodePunjab, Aam Aadmi Party President and Industry minister Aman Arora tells The Tribune Deputy Editor why the AAP government cannot give enhanced DA to all its employees and answers questions about why ED is investigating him and other leaders. #AmanArora #Punjab #PunjabAAP #AAP #DA #DearnessAllowance #PunjabEmployees #PunjabGovernment #GovernmentEmployees #EmployeeDemand #PunjabNews #AAPGovernment #PunjabPolitics #indianews

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