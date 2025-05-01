Why Punjab’s Bhagwant Mann & Haryana’s Nayab Saini are fighting over water

#BhagwantMann #NayabSaini #SYLDispute In this episode of Decode Punjab, The Tribune Special Correspondents Ruchika M Khanna and Bhartesh Thakur bring the politics and facts in the latest water war between the two states. #BhagwantMann #NayabSaini #SYLDispute #PunjabVsHaryana #WaterCrisis #RiverWaterSharing #InterstateConflict...