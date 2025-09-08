DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Videos / Why Punjab’s dams shouldn’t be blamed for flooding state : Ex-BBMB Sec Singla

Why Punjab’s dams shouldn’t be blamed for flooding state : Ex-BBMB Sec Singla

article_Author
Tribune Video Desk
Updated At : 10:26 PM Sep 08, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
Advertisement

Advertisement

#DecodePunjab
In this latest episode of #DecodePunjab, The Tribune Deputy Editor Ruchika M Khanna and Special Correspondent Vijay Mohan speak to former Secretary of Bhakra Beas Management Board, Satish Singla, on what led to the floods and on the water releases from dams. #PunjabFloods #BBMB #YKSingla #PunjabNews #FloodUpdate #DamSafety #BreakingNews #disastermanagement
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts