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Home / Videos / Why Punjab’s mood is changing as CM won't act against drug networks : Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini

Why Punjab’s mood is changing as CM won't act against drug networks : Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini

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Tribune Video Desk
Updated At : 12:51 PM Oct 21, 2026 IST
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In an exclusive interview with The Tribune, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini discusses Punjab’s drug crisis, the government’s responsibility to protect young people, and action against drug trafficking networks. He questions the Aam Aadmi Party government’s promise to eradicate drugs, its failure to walk in the footsteps of Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh and speaks about the changing political mood in Punjab. #NayabSinghSaini #PunjabDrugCrisis #BhagwantMann #PunjabPolitics #TheTribune

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THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

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