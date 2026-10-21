In an exclusive interview with The Tribune, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini discusses Punjab’s drug crisis, the government’s responsibility to protect young people, and action against drug trafficking networks. He questions the Aam Aadmi Party government’s promise to eradicate drugs, its failure to walk in the footsteps of Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh and speaks about the changing political mood in Punjab. #NayabSinghSaini #PunjabDrugCrisis #BhagwantMann #PunjabPolitics #TheTribune

Advertisement