Why Rahul Gandhi is a 'confused leader': Sodhi on AAP blunders, BJP-Akali alliance in Punjab

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In this episode of The Tribune Interview, BJP leader and four-time Congress MLA Rana Gurmeet Singh Sodhi, who represents the Guru Har Sahai constituency near the India-Pakistan border, tells Deputy Editor Jupinderjit Singh in detail why the BJP is not inclined towards an alliance with the Akali Dal, and why this is not the right time for one. He points to the fault lines within the Congress, where Rahul Gandhi's confused decisions, he says, cost the party dearly in Punjab. He also claims the ruling AAP has been committing one blunder after another, the price of which is being paid by the state's residents.

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